Sneaky (and Super Easy!) Arm Exercises You Can Do at Your Desk

While walking to the bathroom and back to your desk five times a day might help you add in some steps to your FitBit, it doesn’t really do much in the arm department. But believe it or not, there is a way for you to sneak in a biceps and triceps workout without leaving your desk, or at least going far from it.
We teamed up with Eric Von Frohlich, trainer and founder of Row House NYC and EVF Performance, on Facebook Live for a lesson in quick and easy arm exercises you can totes do in the office.
You might be thinking there’s, like, only one move you can do, but prepare to be majorly surprised.
Eric started us off with a few stretches for your wrists and forearms, and you will hugely appreciate these if you’re at a desk all day long typing away.
From there, we moved onto unexpected moves like bicep curls with water bottles, dips on your chair (maybe don’t do this with one that rolls), and even push-ups against a desk. FYI, it was a challenge!
Check ‘em all out by watching the video above!