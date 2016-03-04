This Sneak Peek of the Victoria's Secret's 2016 Swim Special Will Make You Wish You Were in St. Barts

Leave it to a crop of 13 tan Victoria’s Secret Angels to remind us all that bikini season is fast approaching. The first official trailer for the brand’s 2016 Swim Special is here and we’re experiencing an insatiable sense of wanderlust. Across the minute-long clip, VS favorites like Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, and Lily Aldridge flaunt their sun-kissed bodies in a mix of two-piece bikinis and sheer layering pieces as they all journey about St. Barts for a tropical showdown.

Of course, the beach scenes, hot swimwear, and ridiculously toned bodies are the main feature, but if the trailer is any indication, the music offerings are pretty killer too. Both Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas take the stage in the clip, which also offers a glimpse at their island duds and onstage antics.

Watch the full trailer above and mark your calendars—the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Swim Special airs Wed., March 9 at 9 p.m. on CBS.