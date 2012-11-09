Skyfall in Theaters Today! Watch Our Bond Girls Video

After months of anticipation and keeping our eye on the ever-fabulous Bond girls, Skyfall hits theaters today! Daniel Craig reprises the iconic role of British spy Bond, James Bond, and Bérénice Merlohe joins him as his new femme fatale counterpart, Severine, alongside Naomie Harris, who plays Eve. Oscar winner Javier Bardem also stars as Bond's nemesis Silva. Here at InStyle, we've been eagerly awaiting the release of Skyfall for some time now. From our magazine spread of favorite Bond girls in the September issue to this exclusive video from the photo shoot (above) to our 50 Years of Bond Girls gallery (below)—we've been all over 007! Click here to find out where the movie is playing near you and check out the following links for more of our coverage. Happy Bond-ing!

See 50 years of Bond girls!

[MUSIC] Wait here, I'll take care of the maintenance man. I already did. I laid him out cold. You did? Yes. Hm, there's more to you than meets the eye, goodnight. [MUSIC] Forgive my curiosity, but what is that? That's my little octupussy. [MUSIC] I'm Stacy Sutton. Yes. And, you're a reporter what was it? Stock. James Stock. [MUSIC] Here, allow me. Don't get any ideas Mr. Bond. [MUSIC] I was afraid. You will sleep with me in order to get to him. How afraid? [SOUND] Not enough to stop. [MUSIC] What the hell are you doing? You're welcome [INAUDIBLE] Take me back You know maybe I'll do that later. [NOISE] [MUSIC] Be careful of what you wish for Mister. Bond. [MUSIC] James Bond. [MUSIC]

