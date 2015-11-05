Sia's New Music Video Will Make You Want to Learn Martial Arts 

Sia's back with another interesting music video, but this time Maddie Ziegler isn't performing for the artist. Instead she's tapped Mahiro Takano, a young Japanese girl, to don her famous wig for "Alive."

In the video, Takano practices martial arts in a barren warehouse for the entirety of the song. As per usual, Sia does not appear in the video at all, but thanks to the performer's impressive fighting skills and fierce stare you'll be entranced even without a cameo from the star.

"Alive" is the first single off Sia's much-anticipated forthcoming album This Is Acting Out, which is comprised of songs written for other artists. And, fun fact, this song was written with Adele and originally intended for her new album 25.

Watch the video for "Alive" above and look out for Sia's album when it's released next year.