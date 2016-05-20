Sia Performed a Moving Version of "Unforgettable" on Ellen

Only Ellen DeGeneres could make this happen. On Friday, Sia stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she performed Finding Dory's theme song, "Unforgettable," and you won't be able to stop listening.

Dressed in her signature black and white wig topped with an oversized black bow and paired with an equally attention-grabbing voluminous black dress, the "Chandelier" singer put her own twist on Nat King Cole's classic romantic hit, and it's everything.

"I can't imagine anyone else doing this—thank you so much for doing this for Finding Dory," DeGeneres, who voices the main character in the Disney Pixar film, said after the performance. "Dory's story makes me teary," Sia responded. Preach! But that wasn't the only exciting thing that happened on the show.

"This is crazy. You're going on tour for the first time in five years?" DeGeneres asked Sia after her performance.

"Yea."

"And Miguel is your opening act?"

"Yea."

"How cool is that going to be? That's amazing." And the audience seemed to agree. After a quick chat, the host announced that everyone in attendance would be getting a pair tickets to Sia's show at the Hollywood Bowl. Talk about a memorable episode.