How to Pay for $650 Gucci Loafers (Without Going Broke)

If you're coveting a pair of chic Gucci mules for spring, you're in good company. But unless you have a $650 burning a hole in your skinny jeans, you may be tempted to throw them onto a credit card and pay them off ... whenever. (Honey, we've all been there.)

Watch the video above to find out exactly how much more in interest charges you'll ultimately owe if you take your time paying the shoes off. The difference may shock you—but you totally deserve splurgy spring accessories no matter what you pay.