Shonda Rhimes Explains Why You Should Stop Dreaming—and Start Doing

We're sure glad Shonda Rhimes decided to start saying "yes" to everything that scared her because otherwise we never would have seen her on talk shows to promote her new memoir, Year of Yes.

Last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Rhimes explained: "I was really afraid of doing things like coming on a talk show. Usually I would have had a huge panic attack and would have been in tears and wouldn't have been able to come out here. I would have fainted on your floor."

Colbert pointed out that that would have been good TV. "If you want to, just go right ahead," he said.

The creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal said that she was really afraid of public speaking of any time so when she accepted the offer to give the commencement speech at her alma mater, Dartmouth College, it was a pretty big deal. "It was my second big yes," she said. Colbert asked about the theme of her speech, which was "Don't follow your dreams."

"I meant that people that are dreamers don't ever do the things they want to do. They spend their time dreaming instead of actually just doing. The people who do are the people who actually get somewhere," she said.

The pair then bonded over both being the baby of large families—Rhimes is the youngest of six, Colbert of 11—and getting away with everything. (Perhaps that influenced a few of Rhimes's executive producer decisions on How to Get Away with Murder.) Colbert said he loves when his older sisters dote on him. "I love acting helpless," he said.

"Family holidays are amazing because I just stand there and look confused and they do everything else. They think I'm an idiot. It's fantastic," said Rhimes. Little do they know. Watch Rhimes full story by clicking on the video above.