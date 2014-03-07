Real-Time Fashion: Look Instantly Polished With the Shirting Trend

Fashion's perennial favorite piece -- the button-front -- got a facelift for spring. Spotted on a slew of runways, including Christian Dior, Valentino, Balenciaga, Altuzarra, and Alexander Wang, the classic top was re-imagined with new silhouettes and colors. "I love the shirt dress trend because I love a trend that has no beginning and no end," says Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent. "This is something that always looks right, it always looks fresh, it feels new."

On that note, Avidan-Cohn calls out particular styles she's partial to, like a crisp white version for a put-together look, or a textured one to go more casual. "It feels finished; it feels like you put thought into your outfit," she says. Watch the video above for more of Avidan-Cohn's styling tips and head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop out the trend, from a two-toned Zara shirt ($36; zara.com) to an H&M chiffon blouse ($20; hm.com).

