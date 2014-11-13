InStyle’s Shining Stars: Behind the Scenes with Tory Burch and The Tory Burch Foundation

Concern for the well-being of others doesn't start and end with the holidays, of course. For the “Shining Stars” story in the December issue of InStyle, we caught up with six famous faces who are shedding light on the spirit of giving throughout the year.

Tory Burch dresses some of Hollywood's biggest actresses on a regular basis, but the designer still makes time to help other women achieve their dreams through The Tory Burch Foundation, a support network she created galvanized by her experience building a company that offers female entrepreneurs easier access to affordable loans and business education.

"When I was in college, I spent a semester at sea traveling to places like Egypt and India. The experience made me want to give back to women in a more significant way," Burch tells Katherine Schwarzenegger in InStyle’s December issue. "Later on, when starting my own business, I realized that women in America—and all over the world—have a very difficult time getting capital. I learned how to run a business while on the job, so I was relying on mentors and entrepreneurial education, which many don't have access to."

This lack of a relationship between philanthropy and business is what really propelled Burch to take action. "Together with Babson College, we developed a curriculum for a mini nine-week business program, and one of the most exciting moments of my career was when we had our first graduating class, in 2013," she says. "It's inspiring to meet women of all ages from different industries with one common thread: They are tenacious. Many of these women are doing great things, but they still don't believe in themselves, so something we strive to give them is the confidence they need to succeed."

To donate, purchase Tory Burch in Color or visit toryburchfoundation.org and follow on Twitter @toryburchfdn. Plus, watch Tory Burch's video above to learn more about how her work with the organization, and pick up the December issue of InStyle for the full Shining Stars feature, on newsstands and available for digital download Nov. 14.

