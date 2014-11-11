InStyle’s Shining Stars: Behind the Scenes with Jennifer Garner and Save the Children

Concern for the well-being of others doesn't start and end with the holidays, of course. For the “Shining Stars” story in the December issue of InStyle, we caught up with six famous faces who are shedding light on the spirit of giving throughout the year.

Jennifer Garner may be an award-winning actress, mother-of-three, and wife to Ben Affleck, but the multi-tasker stills finds it in herself to offer time and energy to a cause that hits close to home: Save the Children, the leading independent charity for youngsters in need that advocates children's rights in more than 120 countries (including the United States) by providing medical aid, food, water, and educational tools.

"Nearly one in four children in rural America is growing up in poverty," Garner tells Katherine Schwarzenegger in InStyle’s December issue. "My own mother was raised in Oklahoma with 11 kids squeezed into one tiny space. She is the only member of her family who went to college, and the reason she was able to accomplish so much is because her brain was prepared for school at an early age. It's crucial to intervene while children are young. We've already lost them if they aren't starting school until the age of 5 or 6."

"In an ideal world, we could just take the billions of dollars we spend on the juvenile court system and invest it in the first five years of life. Every time I visit a family in their home with Save the Children, we help foster the connection between mothers and their kids. When we show mothers hot to stimulate their child's brain, it's like watching a lightbulb go on," Garner says. "It thrills me, because I know a child's life is going to be better and that mother is going to enjoy parenthood so much more."

To donate, visit savethechildren.org and follow on Twitter @SaveTheChildren. Plus, watch Jennifer Garner's video above to learn more about how she got involved in the cause, and pick up the December issue of InStyle for the full Shining Stars feature, on newsstands and available for digital download Nov. 14.

