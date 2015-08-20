She's Funny That Way Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston Movie HD

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] Well, it's comforting to know my director's close by. Do you want some dinner? I'm so worn out. [SOUND] Better just go straight to bed. We'll start with scene one, whenever you're ready. [SOUND] Okay. I I got it. Cut! Sorry I got really in to it. If you promise me tonight, you will never do this again. I will give you $30,000. You're not really serious? So you're free for dinner tonight? Okay. She's here? Yeah. [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] Please, can you just hold the dog? I'm on the phone, I'm a caregiver, it's what I do and you're all just- You know, you should really try to be more polite to people. [SOUND] Me, Josh, can you pick up? He wanted a good therapist, I am, that's my boyfriend. Oh, okay. Anyway. Your private time. [MUSIC] This is Isabella Patterson. You look familiar. Huh. She's not right. Why not? What are you talking about? Oh gosh. Arnold,don't you think we should do the intimate scene with me? No. No I got the part. You changed my life. Oh, dear God, no. You changed my life. You've changed my life. Shut up. Wham, bam, thank you ma'am. I got into an argument with my husband, could you please put me down. All right lady, I'll put you down. You're an idiot. [MUSIC] Code red, we have a burrito coming up the elevator. [SOUND] Jesus that's the fastest elevator I've ever seen. Eight million people in New York and it seems like everyone knows everyone. I cannot talk about my client. She's a very nice woman however she's very neurotic and she has a few problems and she needs to get in touch with her softer side, but that's private. Oh how great. You're my therapist. [NOISE] [MUSIC]

