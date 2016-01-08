Shakira Releases Wild New Theme Song for Disney's Zootopia

A new year calls for new tunes–just ask Shakira, who’s served up a brand new single that’ll be featured in the upcoming Disney flick Zootopia.

Titled “Try Everything,” the song is in keeping with the Colombian singer’s previous hits, with plenty of drums and a chorus that makes the most of her signature vocal style. Co-written by Sia and hit songwriting duo Stargate, the track was first previewed on the animated film’s first full-length trailer, which dropped late last month.

RELATED: Zac Efron and Seth Rogen flex their muscles inNeighbors 2 first look

Shakira–who voices a sultry pop star named Gazelle in the animated animal-themed feature–first teased the track on Instagram Thursday and released the single via YouTube on Friday. It’s the first single the former The Voice judge has released since her self-titled 2014 album, and serves as Zootopia’s theme song.

RELATED: This Week's Cover: Benedict Cumberbatch Casts a Spell as Doctor Strange in EW's First Look Issue

Featuring characters voiced by Jason Bateman, JK Simmons, Octavia Spencer, and Idris Elba, the film follows Judy Hopps (Once Upon A Time star Ginnifer Goodwin), a rookie cop determined to make her mark as the first bunny on the fictional city of Zootopia’s police force.

Zootopia roars into theaters March 4, 2016.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.