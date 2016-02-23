Shailene Woodley on Why Her Most Controversial Red Carpet Look Is Her Favorite

At the moment, Shailene Woodley is living life blissfully possession-free. Inside the March issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and digital download, the 24-year-old actress tells us how after a three-week-long trip to India, she returned to the States with nothing more than "a pair of leggings, a pair of sweats, one long-sleeve shirt, and this shawl" (which you'll see in the video above).

Thomas Whiteside

But that doesn't mean Woodley doesn't have an appreciation for the finer things in life. In fact, her most prized red carpet look is one she thinks was widely underappreciated.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Inside the March InStyle: "Happiness Is Not Something I Need to Achieve"

At the 2012 Oscars, she wore a fitted, long-sleeve white dress by Valentino. "When I wore it, a lot of people in the fashion world criticized my choice because, 'Why is she covering up so much of her body, she's so young?'" Woodley, who was 19 at the time, says in the video above. "And I remember thinking, the Oscars is the most glamorous, classic event you can go to in life, an event that represents classic everything, and that dress to me was so classy and so feminine with a strong masculine sense to it."

For what it's worth, the gown made our best-dressed list, but Woodley remains unruffled, adding with a laugh, "I'm 19, I'm never going to have a body like this again—I should totally wear something that's form-fitting!"

PHOTOS: Shailene Woodley's 10 Best Looks Ever

To hear more from Woodley on her favorite red carpet looks, including one she picked up at Anthropologie on sale for $30, watch the video above, and to learn more about her possession-free existence, pick up the March issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.