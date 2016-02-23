Shailene Woodley on Why Her Most Controversial Red Carpet Look Is Her Favorite

At the moment, Shailene Woodley is living life blissfully possession-free. Inside the March issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and digital download, the 24-year-old actress tells us how after a three-week-long trip to India, she returned to the States with nothing more than "a pair of leggings, a pair of sweats, one long-sleeve shirt, and this shawl" (which you'll see in the video above).

Thomas Whiteside

But that doesn't mean Woodley doesn't have an appreciation for the finer things in life. In fact, her most prized red carpet look is one she thinks was widely underappreciated.

At the 2012 Oscars, she wore a fitted, long-sleeve white dress by Valentino. "When I wore it, a lot of people in the fashion world criticized my choice because, 'Why is she covering up so much of her body, she's so young?'" Woodley, who was 19 at the time, says in the video above. "And I remember thinking, the Oscars is the most glamorous, classic event you can go to in life, an event that represents classic everything, and that dress to me was so classy and so feminine with a strong masculine sense to it."

For what it's worth, the gown made our best-dressed list, but Woodley remains unruffled, adding with a laugh, "I'm 19, I'm never going to have a body like this again—I should totally wear something that's form-fitting!"

To hear more from Woodley on her favorite red carpet looks, including one she picked up at Anthropologie on sale for $30, watch the video above, and to learn more about her possession-free existence, pick up the March issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.

[MUSIC] That photo is really funny, I think that's when I was doing this television show called The Secret Life of the American Teenager. I don't remember how old I was. But I remember buying that dress at Anthropologie on sale I bought it for like thirty bucks or something, it was before I had a stylist, I was so pumped to wear it on some red carpet, and I did. I also think it might've been my highschool graduation dress. I wore that in high school at some point, maybe a winter formal or something. And that was for the Descendants Los Angeles premiere. It was the first big premiere that I had ever gone to or attended that had to do with a film of my own. And I remember feeling really classy in that dress. That pantsuit, that was really fun. That outfit I wore to the Gotham Awards years ago. I just remember being like, I'm done with the girly, I'm such a pants Pantsuit kind of person. So that felt really comfortable to me, to wear that. And I have long hair, and we decided to sort of rat it up into a braid, that's always fun. I had the Valentino dress that I wore to the Oscars when I went a few years ago. And I remember when I wore it a lot of people in the fashion world criticized my choice because I'm 19, 18 or 19 [UNKNOWN]. Why is she covering up so much of her body? She's so young. She should be wearing something more. I remember thinking, the Oscars is the most glamorous classic event you can go to in life, an event that just represents Classic, classic everything. And that dress to me was so classy and so feminine and also has a strong masculine sense to it. And for me, I was like, I'm 19 I'm never going to have this body again, I should totally wear something that is form fitting. And then in my later years, I can wear something different. But my favorite look I think that I've ever wore on a red carpet. That dress I wore to The Fault in Our Stars premier, I remember my stylist had it as an option and. I was like, no, I'm definitely not gonna wear it. It's too much color. I'm a black and white kinda gal. She was like, well just try it on and see what you think. And I put it on and the second I did, I realized there's a time and there's a place for color. And that was it.

