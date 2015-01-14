Sexiest Man Alive Chris Hemsworth Gets Drenched Playing Water War on The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon has his famous guests play a lot of entertaining games on The Tonight Show, but Water War is quickly turning into the best one. That may or may not have something to do with the fact that on Tuesday night he got the Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Hemsworth, to get completely and utterly soaked (in a white shirt, no less) during his visit. (Okay, that definitely has something to do with it.)

The Blackhat star opted to play the game—in which the stakes are raised during War as the losing hand gets water dumped on them—only to find, as glorious fate would have it, he did not have very good luck against Fallon. Hemsworth even went so far as to switch the decks, but still wound up drenched.

Being ever the good sport, the actor even did a seductive little dance as he got sprayed with a water gun at the end of the game. Watch Hemsworth and Fallon's Water War in the video above, and happy Wednesday to us all!

