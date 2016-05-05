Seth Meyers Shares the First Photo of His Adorable Newborn Son

Seth Meyers is adjusting to fatherhood well! The Late Night with Seth Meyers host stopped by the Today Show this morning to chat with hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, where he opened up about life with his six-week-old son, Ashe Olsen Meyers.

"It’s fantastic," he said about being a new dad. "Your life completely changes, but it changes so much less than the mother’s life changes. Mine's pretty similar, except there’s a baby at home in the morning and at night, but I still go to work." For his wife, Alexi Ashe, things are a bit more hectic—especially with Meyers adding an additional nighttime wake up to the mix.

"I haven’t been great as far as being an assistant to my wife, in that the baby will wake up a couple times in the middle of the night and then I’ve been adding a third wake-up because I have night terrors about where the baby is,” Meyers reveals. “So I’ve been waking up, grabbing my wife’s face, saying, ‘I don’t know where the baby is.’ Then I just go back to sleep." Poor Alexi.

But don't worry, he's not completely slacking on dat duties. Meyers admits that he doesn't mind changing diapers. "There’s a beginning, a middle, and an end,” he explains. "When the baby is crying and you can’t communicate with it, then I’m frustrated. But at least with the diaper, I know that it started dirty and now it’s clean."

During the interview, the new dad also shared a photo of his sweet son. Check it out below and watch the full interview above.