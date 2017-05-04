Watch Seth Meyers Answer the Naggiest Questions Ever

Olivia Bahou
May 04, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Moms ask the questions that no one else is brave enough to utter: “Are you eating enough?” “Why don’t you call me?” “You’re really doing your hair like that now?” So for InStyle’s June issue, we had Seth Meyers answer the naggiest of all “mom questions,” in the name of hard-hitting journalism, and he graciously played along.

In the video at top, Meyers sat down at Le Bain at The Standard, High Line to defend himself in an interrogation that only moms could deliver, including one pointed question: “Are you going to give your baby boy, Ashe, a brother or sister?”

Douglas Friedman

“We’re going to try. We’re going to do our darndest, and if that doesn’t work, we’re perfectly open to abducting,” Meyers joked about the potential for a second child.

Watch the hilarious video at top. For more from Seth Meyers, pick up the June issue of InStyle, on newsstands and available for digital download on May 12.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]. My wife cooked me a good meal like two nights ago. I call my mother, pretty much every night. And I like to point out that my mother is the one who is too busy to take most of my calls. This is how I been doing my hair. Since 2001. [MUSIC] Yes, I'm getting a solid eight hours a night. [MUSIC] We're gonna try. We're gonna do our darndest. And if that doesn't work, we're perfectly open to abducting. [MUSIC]

