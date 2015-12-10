'Serial' Returns with an Investigation into the Bowe Bergdahl Case

Season 2 of the podcast digs into one of the biggest ongoing controversies in the U.S.

Show Transcript

The second season of Serial is finally here. This time around producer [UNKNOWN] and company aren't focusing on an unknown tragedy from more than a decade ago, but instead the highly controversial ongoing [UNKNOWN] case. [UNKNOWN] was a U.S. soldier held in captivity by the Taliban for years. President Barack Obama's decision to secure his release by exchanging five Taliban members held at Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp. Has come under a lot of scrutiny. Bergdahl is currently being court martialed for desertion and in this season, Serial will examine what led him to leave his post before he was captured. Speaking anonymously to Maxim, one of the men who served with Bergdahl said Serial is trying to make a nifty diorama for hipsters to marvel at But I think it's the height of crassness for them to do this when it could potentially affect the legal proceedings. The concern is that Koenig's investigation will dig into much of the same material the official investigation went into, like speaking with the same and witnesses. Can the entertainers try to keep the investigation low key until the podcast went live, but that hasn't stopped the media from speculating about a project like it's the next marvel film. A response to a media request to comment read, we very much appreciate if fellow journalists would give us some room. Especially since we're actively reporting stories, and having a bunch of wild speculation out there makes our job reporting harder. The first episode of Serial season two was available on the podcast website and iTunes. The season has some big shoes to fill. Season one had over 100 million downloads. The most of any podcast ever.

