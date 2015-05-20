A Serial Killer Is On the Loose in the First Full-Length Scream Queens Trailer

When sorority house hazing meets a serial killer, things are bound to get spooky. In the first full-length trailer for Scream Queens—which we got a sneak peek of last week—we get a shocking look at just how frightening the series is going to be.

The TV anthology revolves around a college campus that is rocked by a series of murders. In the video, Chanel (Emma Roberts) rallies her Kappa Kappa Tau sisters (Abigail Breslin, Lea Michele, Ariana Grande, Keke Palmer) in search of a potential serial killer: the marked Red Devil. Produced by the creators of Glee and American Horror Story, the star-studded cast also includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Jonas, Oliver Hudson, Diego Boneta, and more.

From the looks of the new clip, this show is shaping up to be scary good. Check out the trailer above, and catch Scream Queens on Fox this fall.

RELATED: It's Back to Bangs for Lea Michele