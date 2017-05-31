Sephora Is Letting Loyal Customers Shop New Products Before They Drop

If you're one of the makeup-obsessed members of Sephora's VIB Rouge crew (aka you've shelled out more than $1,000 a year in the store), then we've got good news for you. On June 3, the retailer is inviting VIB Rouge customers to shop new Fall 2017 products long before they officially launch. And Sephora is letting the lucky beauty lovers RSVP with a guest.

There's a lot of speculation around what products will be available. But we've got our fingers crossed, hoping to see newbies like the coveted Too Faced Glitter Bomb Eyeshadow Collection, the Clinique Prep-Start Double Bubble Purifying Mask, or the Benefit Cosmetics I PINK I Love YOU! Makeup Kit.

It would definitely be awesome to join this party on Sephora's website because we can already imagine shoppers going crazy over all of the new goodies. But sadly, this epic event will only take place in stores from 8:30 AM to 10 AM. So if you're up to battle it out over the new beauty launches, and you're a VIB Rogue member, make sure you sign up on Sephora's website before the end of May 31.