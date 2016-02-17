Selma Blair on Playing the "Endearing" Kris Jenner and Attending the Kardashian Christmas Party

Selma Blair had thought she had made it as an actress with roles in films including Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Hellboy but apparently those weren't even comparable to being cast as Kris Jenner in the FX mini-series The People vs. O.J. Simpson. "People went nuts when they heard I was playing Kris Jenner. It was like I finally cast the biggest role of my life. It doesn't matter how small it is because Kris Jenner apparently is like the queen," she told James Corden on The Late Late Show on Tuesday.

Blair explained that she did get to meet with Jenner and just "fell in love with her. She's endearing and lovely." They became so close that Blair even got an invitation to the famous Kardashian family Christmas party. Fellow show guest Ben Feldman got very excited when he heard that and asked if there were photos, but Blair said she respected their privacy and didn't take any. "That's true. They are very private people. If there's one thing they are renowned for, it's absolute privacy!" joked Corden. She couldn't say much, but Blair did reveal that the party had real reindeer, which her young son, Arthur, loved.

The People v. O.J. Simpson airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Watch Blair talk about Jenner more in the video at the top.