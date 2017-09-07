Selena Gomez, Queen of Instagram, Says Social Media Makes It Hard to Feel Good About Yourself

Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean she has an easy relationship with the app. The singer is featured in Time’s new series Firsts, in which she speaks out about the pressures of social media and fame.

“It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else. I hope my fans learn that who they are is beautiful, how they can connect with people by sharing what they’re feeling. It’s very personal to me,” InStyle’s September cover star says in the video below. “Strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a façade. I think strength is being vulnerable.”

Gomez is the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram, but she has complicated feelings about the platform. On one hand, it brings her closer to her young fans. “There’s a trust that I have with people my age or a little bit younger that I don’t think I would have if I started later,” she says in the video of getting an early start in the industry, thanks to the Disney Channel.

“I don’t know if there was a moment where I actually said, ‘OK, this is what I want to do.’ I think it became what I loved,” Gomez says. “I think it just kind of was instinctual for me. I loved being able to make people laugh.”

Luisa Dörr for Time

Watch the above video for a sweet anecdote from the “Fetish” singer about her relationship with her mom, and check out more Firsts on time.com/firsts.

Courtesy Time