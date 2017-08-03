Selena Gomez Takes Style Cues from Jennifer Aniston When She Wants “Instant Confidence”

InStyle’s September cover girl Selena Gomez has one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, but she still has some secrets up her sleeve. When she sat down—or rather, er, jumped in the pool—with InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown to answer a series of rapid-fire questions after her cover shoot, we learned a few new things about the pop princess, including that she counts Jennifer Aniston among her style icons.

According to Gomez, the one accessory that gives her instant confidence is something that many Friends fans can relate to. What is it? “Surprisingly, like a nice, little black dress—just a simple, Jen Aniston-type of dress,” she reveals in the video, at top. Rachel Green would definitely approve.

Gomez in a Louis Vuitton jacket and pants with Sophie Buhai earrings. Photographed by Phil Poynter.

Gomez also reveals which book she’s currently reading: Arianna Huffington’s On Becoming Fearless…in Love, Work, and Life ($7; amazon.com).

Watch the video above to find out which prop she stole from the set of Wizards of Waverly Place and the last thing she Googled.

