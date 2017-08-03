Selena Gomez Takes Style Cues from Jennifer Aniston When She Wants “Instant Confidence”

Olivia Bahou
Aug 03, 2017 @ 11:00 am

InStyle’s September cover girl Selena Gomez has one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, but she still has some secrets up her sleeve. When she sat down—or rather, er, jumped in the pool—with InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown to answer a series of rapid-fire questions after her cover shoot, we learned a few new things about the pop princess, including that she counts Jennifer Aniston among her style icons.

According to Gomez, the one accessory that gives her instant confidence is something that many Friends fans can relate to. What is it? “Surprisingly, like a nice, little black dress—just a simple, Jen Aniston-type of dress,” she reveals in the video, at top. Rachel Green would definitely approve.

Gomez in a Louis Vuitton jacket and pants with Sophie Buhai earrings. Photographed by Phil Poynter.

Gomez also reveals which book she’s currently reading: Arianna Huffington’s On Becoming Fearless…in Love, Work, and Life ($7; amazon.com).

Watch the video above to find out which prop she stole from the set of Wizards of Waverly Place and the last thing she Googled.

For more from Selena Gomez, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on August 11.

Hey, look what I found in the pool? Okay, let me see. These questions. Perfect, I love questions. Don't you? Yes. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] What's the last thing you Googled? Actually, a Bible verse. What? Yeah. [UNKNOWN] What a good influence on our young. I don't Don't give me that. Alright, go ahead. What's one thing you've liberated from a set or a shoot? That I've actually inherited [CROSSTALK]? Perhaps it's come home with you. I got to keep my wand when I was on my show. Have you used your wand lately? No. It's in a pretty little frame, and I keep it somewhere special [CROSSTALK] If you get angry at someone can you just go, I. I wish. Curse you! [LAUGH] What's one accessory that gives you instant confidence? Surprisingly a nice little black dress. Just a simple Jen Anniston type of dress. Cuz you can look very minxy in those. Yeah. Mm-hm. Classy. What is the movie you will watch every single time? Serendipity>>Is it because it's so serendipidous>>Perhaps but I also adore Kate Beckinsale>>Do you like ice skating?>>No because I'm not good at it. Do you?>>No>>Ok>>And what are you reading right now>>I'm actually reading Feelers by Arian Huffington. There she is. That's it. There it was. Done. [NOISE]

