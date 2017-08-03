Selena Gomez Goes Swimming in Coach, Plays a Valiant Game of “Heads Up”

Olivia Bahou
Aug 03, 2017 @ 10:00 am

InStyle’s September cover star Selena Gomez is not just a good sport—she’s a great one. How do we know? Because after her cover shoot, the singer readily hopped into the pool—wearing Coach, no less—to hang out with InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown while submerged waist-deep.

Gomez in a Miu Miu dress, Messika Paris earrings, and Manolo Blahnik sandals. Photographed by Phil Poynter.

“You know what, I was playing a game earlier, ‘Heads Up.’ I’m obsessed with it,” she told Brown of the charades-like app game, before the two engaged in a round of their own. First, Gomez had to "act it out," pantomiming activities like mowing the lawn, proposing, showering, and even rollerblading, while Brown guessed what the singer's gestures meant. Turns out it’s kind of difficult to “roller blade” when your lower half is underwater.

VIDEO: Heads Up with Selena Gomez: Superstars

Next up, the duo played a round of “Superstars,” in which Gomez described famous celebrities until Brown guessed their names correctly. Watch the hilarious clips above.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Is Grown Up, in Love, and Taking Control of Her Mental Health

For more from Selena Gomez, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on August 11.

Show Transcript

My God. Hey. Selena. Hi. It's so funny [INAUDIBLE] Yeah, so nice. So casual. Yeah, it is. You know I was playing a game earlier. Yeah. Head's up, I'm obsessed with that. That's really weird, you know why? Why? I put it on my phone right now. [BLANK_AUDIO] Okay, ready? Act it out. Okay. Play on. [MUSIC] Are you nervous? I'm freaking out. Okay, me too. [MUSIC] Rowing? Rolling with the homies? [MUSIC] Push it way,way within. Motor bike, jet ski. No your terrible at this game. Washing and lawnmower. Yes. Okay that was me, Mylanta You're proposing to me. I've been waiting for this. No, you're good. Well, that's not gonna happen. I'm sorry. [SOUND] All right. [BLANK_AUDIO] Showers. Yes, okay, no, this way. [INAUDIBLE]. Okay, I am, kind of. [BLANK_AUDIO] You [UNKNOWN] with me? What are you? You're in Baywatch I wish I have it enough body mass. No your Bo Derek. No it's. No it's, skip. [SOUND] We don't have a plan I don't think. [SOUND] it was supposed to be rollerblading. But how am I supposed to rollerblade on this side. [LAUGH] [SOUND]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!