Selena Gomez Goes Swimming in Coach, Plays a Valiant Game of “Heads Up”

InStyle’s September cover star Selena Gomez is not just a good sport—she’s a great one. How do we know? Because after her cover shoot, the singer readily hopped into the pool—wearing Coach, no less—to hang out with InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown while submerged waist-deep.

Gomez in a Miu Miu dress, Messika Paris earrings, and Manolo Blahnik sandals. Photographed by Phil Poynter.

“You know what, I was playing a game earlier, ‘Heads Up.’ I’m obsessed with it,” she told Brown of the charades-like app game, before the two engaged in a round of their own. First, Gomez had to "act it out," pantomiming activities like mowing the lawn, proposing, showering, and even rollerblading, while Brown guessed what the singer's gestures meant. Turns out it’s kind of difficult to “roller blade” when your lower half is underwater.

VIDEO: Heads Up with Selena Gomez: Superstars

Next up, the duo played a round of “Superstars,” in which Gomez described famous celebrities until Brown guessed their names correctly. Watch the hilarious clips above.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Is Grown Up, in Love, and Taking Control of Her Mental Health

For more from Selena Gomez, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on August 11.