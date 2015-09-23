Selena Gomez Releases Her Emotional New Music Video for "Same Old Love"

Selena Gomez is getting deep. The songstress released a sultry new music video for her single "Same Old Love" exclusively on Apple Music last night, and we love its moody vibe. Gomez wears a plunging black dress underneath an oversize ivory sweater in the Michael Haussman-directed short, and the star looks simply stunning throughout.

The music video was filmed during a special fan event at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles earlier this month where Gomez performed for 800 of her fans (aka Selenators), many of whom are featured in the footage.

Watch "Same Old Love" above, and pick up Gomez's upcoming album Revival when it drops on Oct. 9.

