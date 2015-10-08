Selena Gomez Opens Up About Treating Lupus, Rumors

Selena Gomez revealed she went through chemo to treat lupus.

Show Transcript

Selena Gomez has finally cleared up what was really going during her time out of the spotlight last year. She told Billboard magazine, I was diagnosed with lupus, and I've been through chemotherapy. That's what my break was really about. I could've had a stroke. The "Good for You" singer was all over the news in early 2014 with some tabloids claiming she had a drug problem or was pregnant. And it looks like the rumors got to her, she says, "I locked myself away until I was confident and comfortable again." Gomez has had to deal with a ton of unfair scrutiny lately, In addition to whispers of rehab, the singer says she faced criticism about her weight. You know, the past year was so interesting. I've never been body shamed before. But you know what's interesting is I posted this photo on Instagram and I was like, I'm super, like there's more to love. I'm happy with myself. Right. And the reason why I did that is cuz I didn't want them to win. And she'd proving she's all good by showing off her body positivity with her new album cover.

