This Is the Lipgloss Selena Gomez Wore in Her "Fetish" Video

First of all, can we address how much we are loving this new Petra Collins, The Virgin Suicides-esque aesthetic Selena Gomez has taken on? The dreamy feeling synonymous with Collins's work was evident in the star's video, "Bad Liar," and we can definitely see her influence in the teaser for Gomez's latest single, "Fetish."

The singer's lips are very much the focal point in the teaser, and are coated in an uber-shiny gloss. Intent on a bare-faced look, her makeup artist Hung Vanngo chose the Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer in French Tickler ($28; sephora.com) to complete the effect.

Courtesy $28 SHOP NOW Marc Jacobs Beauty

RELATED: Selena Gomez Wears Freckles in Her "Fetish" Music Video

As for the debate over her freckles? Vanngo cleared that up on his Instagram, crediting Marc Jacobs eyeliner for the effect. "Basically, it's almost no makeup. Just a couple drops of Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter ($44; sephora.com) mixed with moisturizer. Her faux freckles are (Earth)quake Matte Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner ($25; sephora.com), and she's wearing a soft peach Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer called French Tickler, all from @marcbeauty," he wrote.

Her nails, which are basically the co-stars to her patent leather lips, were lacquered up by manicurist Tom Bachik, who used OPI's nude Feeling Frisco shade ($10; opi.com for salon locations). Hit play on the video above to see their handiwork in action.