Selena Gomez Debuts a Heartbreaking New Music Video—Watch It Here!

Listen up: Selena Gomez has released a new single and music video! Last night the star debuted "The Heart Wants What It Wants," which gets ultra personal and addresses relationship troubles the 22-year-old has had in the past.

The moody black-and-white video opens with a tearful introduction by Gomez where she discusses being let down by an old love, and the lyrics go on to reveal more details of her hurt:

You got me sippin' on somethin' / I can't compare to nothin' / I've ever known / I'm hopin' / That after this fever I'll survive / I know I'm acting a bit crazy / Strung out, a little bit hazy / Hand over heart, I'm prayin' / That I'm gonna make it out alive," Gomez sings on the track. "Save your advice, 'cause I won't hear / You might be right, but I don't care / There's a million reasons why I should give you up / But the heart wants what it wants / The heart wants what it wants

Prior to releasing the song, the singer posted the following message to Instagram earlier this week alongside a photo of her in the studio, "As I have a last listen, I thought a lot about my year. I thought a lot about my voice. And after a year of holding on. I think it's time to start sharing. #November."

The heartbreak anthem will act as the lead song on her upcoming greatest hits album For You, which also includes several previously unreleased tracks and remixes. Watch Gomez's new music video above, and pre-order For You (out Nov. 24) to get an instant download of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" on iTunes now.

