Go Behind the Scenes of InStyle's September Cover Shoot with Selena Gomez

InStyle’s September cover with superstar Selena Gomez is stunning. In fact, it’s almost as beautiful as the heart of gold that’s underneath all those clothes. In our cover story, the honest and emotional singer opens up about finally getting to a happy place after spending 90 days away from it all.

“I don’t depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy,” she says, mentioning her boyfriend, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). “I’ve wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn’t. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.”

Gomez in a Miu Miu dress, Messika Paris earrings, and Manolo Blahnik sandals. Photographed by Phil Poynter.

In the behind-the-scenes video at top, Gomez swirls and twirls in a series of stunning couture looks. While the scene looks like a fairytale, in real life, she has days that are similar while trying on dresses before press tours.

“It’s fun because my friends will come over, and they’re eating chips, like, ‘That one looks so cool!’ And I’m like, ‘I know!’ It’s a little fashion show, basically,” she tells us.

Watch the gorgeous behind-the-scenes footage from Gomez's cover shoot at top.

For more from Selena Gomez, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on August 11.