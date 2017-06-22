Here's The Exact Lipstick Selena Gomez Wore to Get That '70s Babe Glow

It's shaping up to be a seventies-bombshell kind of summer for Selena Gomez. First, the singer rocked the era's trends in her insanely addictive "Bad Liar" video. Then, we caught a glimpse of the first photos from her debut Coach campaign. So, now it's official: throwback looks dang good on Gomez.

Her windblown waves and sun-kissed beauty look from the campaign have us totally mesmerized, and we're scheming seventies-inspired lewks of our own. So, we feel #blessed that Pat McGrath, who did the star's makeup for the dreamy shoot, just dropped a clue about how to recreate the look at home.

First, get some Carole King going on your record player. No, wait—that's not right! First, get your hands on the 1995 shade of lipstick from McGrath's new collection as soon as you can.

Though she's also the force behind those delicious glitter lips, the makeup artist known as "Mother" is about to drop Lust:MatteTrance. The highly pigmented colors come in sets of three, and are encased in shiny packaging that we frankly can't wait to tear into. As soon as the products launch, that is. (Don't leave us hanging, Mother!)

But while we wait, we have our copying-this-look work cut out for us. McGrath's IG video also gave us a peek at Selena's bronzed cheeks, curled lashes, and cocoa shadow. This is basically the "Bad Liar" of makeup: perfect for lazy, slightly sassy summer days.