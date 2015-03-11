Selena Gomez and Zedd Hit the Club in Their New Music Video "I Want You to Know"

Zedd’s music video for "I Want You to Know" featuring Selena Gomez is here, and we can't get enough of the budding musical couple's electric new single.

The clip opens with shots of Gomez walking into a club, strutting her stuff as she makes her way to the dance floor before proceeding to break out into a full party marathon. Aside from several wardrobe changes and some major hair-flipping by Gomez, the video also features snippets of Zedd flashing in and out of Gomez's line of sight. One thing's certain: this track has us wanting to get our groove on, stat.

Check out the "I Want You to Know" music video above.

