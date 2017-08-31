Selah Marley Describes How Mom Lauryn Hill's Style Influenced Her Own

On this week’s episode of Dirty Laundry, InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown met with rising model Selah Marley to discuss all things fashion—from her eclectic style to the influence of her famous lineage. (Mom is singer Lauryn Hill while her paternal grandfather is the legendary Bob Marley.)

When it comes to the word “fashion,” Marley, 18, tells Brown that she focuses more on the idea of "style." “It’s really a creative expression of how you feel that day,” she says. 

Naturally, with a trailblazing mother like Hill, Marley’s had no shortage of exposure to the sartorial realm. “When I was younger—my mom had clothes all over the place,” the model says. “I want to say I was about like 3 … She had some of her clothes in my closet, so I’d come in in her heels, strutting in her outfits … and it has carried on until today. I still wear her clothes.” Can’t say we blame her!

According to Marley, though, her fashion education developed over time. “I grew up in the mix of all this dope stuff, but I wasn’t really aware that Margiela is Margiela,” she explained. “I could appreciate it even more as I got older because as I started to be exposed outside of my house, and really saw the impact and what it meant to the culture, I was like, ‘Ohhh … Hey, Mom.’ Like you realize who your parents are.”

[MUSIC] So I wanna know, Missy. What does fashion mean to you? When I think of fashion, I think more of style. Mm-hm. I think more of like how you put something together. I think, I see it as an art. It's really a creative expression of almost how you feel that day. How you express yourself that day. Mm-hm. Like, if you wanna come. A little bit more punk. If you feel like coming a little bit more, I don't wanna say floral. What are you saying? Floral. Okay, so we're like examples. We're the same. Pretty much. By the way, I'm Laura and this is [INAUDIBLE] in case you get confused. I want to know, what was the first outfit you put together as a little tiny baby. When you were like. You know what's so crazy? I was actually thinking about this when I was getting dressed. When I was younger, my mom had clothes all over the place. I wanna say I was about like three. And she would have her bedroom and I had my stuff and she had some of her clothes in my closet. So I would come in like [SOUND] with her heels like. Strutting in her outfits and it is carrying on until today Today you're still strutting? Does she still have clothes everywhere or does she put them away? Not like that. No our basement is [INAUDIBLE] So you just grew up on this designer stuff and fabulous stuff [INAUDIBLE]. Yeah, you know what's crazy? Because that's probably why I appreciate style more than I do fashion. Yes. Because you have an eye for fashion. Because I grew up in the midst of all of this dope stuff. But I wasn't really aware of like. Marzella is Marzella but these shoes are lit, though. You were like what's mar-gee-ella? I know, right? But it was still cool though. But you still you appreciate it for what they were, as opposed to what label was on it. Yeah. And then I could appreciate even more as I got older because as I started to be exposed outside of my house, and really saw the impact and, What it meant to the culture. I was like hey mom. [LAUGH] Well you know you realize who your parents are, you're like.

