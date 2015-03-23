See Tom Cruise in the First Teaser Trailer for Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation

Ethan Hunt is back and looking better than ever. The first teaser trailer for the fifth Mission: Impossible film was released this weekend, and needless to say we are very happy to see Tom Cruise reprising his role as the sexy spy.

The teaser for Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation is set to "Ready or Not" by The Fugees and shows Cruise performing death-defying stunts, including hanging off a flying plane (seriously). We also see Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg, who reprise their roles as William Brandt and Benji Dunn, as well as Mission: Impossible newbies Alec Baldwin and Rebecca Ferguson. Watch the full clip above and catch the film when it hits theaters July 31.

