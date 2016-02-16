See Taylor Swift Perform At The Grammys

InStyle Staff
Feb 16, 2016 @ 2:44 am

Watch Taylor Swift sing 'Out of the Woods' at the Grammys.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!