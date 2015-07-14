See Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic Catch Dance Fever at the Wimbledon Champions' Dinner

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic might have the best moves on the tennis court, but the two Wimbledon champions also know a thing or two about having fun on the dance floor. After Djokovic's victory against Roger Federer, the tennis pro revived a Wimbledon tradition by asking Williams to dance with him at the 2015 Champions Dinner. Although the two might need to brush up on their moves it looks like they certainly had a good time, and Djokovic was even a gentleman, allowing Williams to chose the song. The six-time Wimbledon champ was ready to boogie and selected the upbeat tune "Night Fever" by the Bee Gees.

Both winners also looked the part. Williams channeled a goddess in a beautiful creme embellished gown with a silk train, coupled with glowing makeup and long straight strands. Djokovic kept it classic in a black suit and green tie. Press play on the video above to see the winners celebrate.

