See Over 50 Years of Wedding Hairstyles in Just 2 Minutes

Looking for a little wedding hair inspo? Perhaps you should take a trip through time with YouTuber and hair enthusiast Kayley Melissa, who teamed up with BuzzFeedVideo for a fascinating look at the history of bridal hairstyles. Her two-minute throwback clip shows Melissa demoing the most iconic wedding 'dos of the past six decades, from the 1960s to today.

She begins by spotlighting the bouffants of the '60s, followed by the sexy feathered tresses of the '70s, and perms and poofs of the '80s. The '90s were all about bangs and bedazzled hair clips that complemented sleek bridal updos. The aughts proved to be a pastiche of every decade, as the YouTuber's sophisticated chignon with floral accents proves. Melissa ends the clip with an effortless example of today's reigning look: a flower headband and loose waves. Check out her video above to find your own timeless 'do.

