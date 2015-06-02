See Olivia Wilde as a Blushing Bride in Avon's Romantic Fragrance Campaign

Olivia Wilde is one beautiful bride—in her new campaign for Avon's Today, Tomorrow, Always Amour fragrance, that is!

To front the brand's newest scent, Wilde put on her prettiest bridal gown and veil for the stunning ad shoot. The light floral blend of jasmine, magnolia, and lily of the valley certainly makes for an easy-to-wear summer scent, but given Wilde's romantic photos, we think it would be a fitting fragrance for brides-to-be—especially considering that it's recommended to wear a special perfume just for your wedding day. As for if she'll be spritzing it on before walking down the aisle to wed fiancé Jason Sudeikis? Your guess is as good as ours!

Click play on the video above to take a behind-the-scenes trip to the set, and find Avon's Today, Tomorrow, Always Amour scent at avon.com now priced at $20 per bottle.

