See the official trailer for The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Get a taste of what's to come in the second installment of Hollywood's hottest vampire franchise.

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] It's my birthday. Can I ask for something? Kiss me. I love you. You're my only reason to stay alive, if that's what I am. It's time! It's time! Happy Birthday, Bella! Let's open your presents. There's a cake, too. Alice, that cake could feed 50. You guys don't even eat. Thanks. [SOUND] Ow, paper cut. [MUSIC] What happened with Jasper was nothing. Nothing compared to what could have happened. I promise never to put you through anything like this ever again. This is the last time you'll ever see me. [MUSIC] How much could you mean to him if he left you here, unprotected? But I can't help myself. You are so, mouthwatering. [SOUND] Jake run. [SOUND]

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] It's my birthday. Can I ask for something? Kiss me. I love you. You're my only reason to stay alive, if that's what I am. It's time! It's time! Happy Birthday, Bella! Let's open your presents. There's a cake, too. Alice, that cake could feed 50. You guys don't even eat. Thanks. [SOUND] Ow, paper cut. [MUSIC] What happened with Jasper was nothing. Nothing compared to what could have happened. I promise never to put you through anything like this ever again. This is the last time you'll ever see me. [MUSIC] How much could you mean to him if he left you here, unprotected? But I can't help myself. You are so, mouthwatering. [SOUND] Jake run. [SOUND]