See the Music Video for Lorde's "Yellow Flicker Beat"

We've had Lorde's "Yellow Flicker Beat" on repeat since it dropped just over a month ago, and now the song from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 soundtrack has got a music video to match its eerie sound. The almost-18-year-old singer (her birthday is tomorrow!) released the music video this morning.

Much like the song, the video reflects the darker nature of the newest Hunger Games installment. It starts off with Lorde sitting alone in a hotel room and moves quickly to a few other locations, including a road, a pool, and a bus stop. Throughout the video, the singer sings and dances alone save for one glitzy scene from a roaring 20s-themed party.

Lorde noted in a Tumblr post that she tried getting inside Katniss's head when she wrote the song. It's one of four she recorded for the movie's soundtrack, which she also curated. Watch the video above and make sure to pick up the soundtrack when it's released on Nov. 17, and catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 when it hits theaters Nov. 21.

