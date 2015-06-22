See Meadow Walker’s Sweet Father’s Day Tribute To Paul

Paul Walker’s only daughter shared a touching tribute to the late actor in honor of Father’s Day.

Show Transcript

Paul Walker's only daughter shared a touching tribute to the late actor in honor of Father's Day. 16 year old Meadow Walker posted this flashback photo to her Instagram account. The touching picture, which shows Paul kissing a baby Meadow on the cheek, was simply captioned Happy Father's Day. Meadow has shared several sweet photos with the world to honor his memory, since Paul died in a tragic car crash in November 2013. And her loved ones say Paul loved his daughter just as much. His brother, Cody Walker, told people last month she was one of the most important things in his life. Everyone that ever encountered him, he had a way of just talking to people. And just making everyone-regardless of whether he just met you or not-feel like you were the most important person in the world. And Meadow isn't the only one working to keep Paul's memory alive. His Fast and Furious costars especially Vin Diesel have also shared many touching tributes to the late actor since the crash.

Paul Walker's only daughter shared a touching tribute to the late actor in honor of Father's Day. 16 year old Meadow Walker posted this flashback photo to her Instagram account. The touching picture, which shows Paul kissing a baby Meadow on the cheek, was simply captioned Happy Father's Day. Meadow has shared several sweet photos with the world to honor his memory, since Paul died in a tragic car crash in November 2013. And her loved ones say Paul loved his daughter just as much. His brother, Cody Walker, told people last month she was one of the most important things in his life. Everyone that ever encountered him, he had a way of just talking to people. And just making everyone-regardless of whether he just met you or not-feel like you were the most important person in the world. And Meadow isn't the only one working to keep Paul's memory alive. His Fast and Furious costars especially Vin Diesel have also shared many touching tributes to the late actor since the crash.