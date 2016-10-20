See Lupita Nyong'o's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks of 2016

InStyle Staff
Oct 20, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

After making a smashing entrance a few years ago with her bold streak of monochromatic looks, we didn't think Lupita Nyong'o's red carpet style could get any better. But she proved us wrong. In just one year, she has knocked out one sartorial hit after another, with impactful prints, rich textures, and unexpected silhouettes. What's more, we love how the star proudly stands up for the beauty of black women—she pays homage to Africa with sculptural hairdos and beautiful headwraps whenever she can (see: her Met Gala look and her Queen of Katwe promo tour looks for proof).

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Is a Vision in Lavender at the Queen of Katwe Premiere in L.A.

All of that is why she finds herself at No. 9 on our top 50 Celebrity Best Dressed list in Hollywood. Take a look at her five best looks from 2016 in the video above, and find out who else made the cut.

Show Transcript

[SOUND] Lupita Nyong'o made such an entrance a few years ago with her boldly colorful style that it was hard to imagine any room for improvement. Here are five of her top looks. How beautiful did Nyong'o look in this exquisitely beaded off the shoulder design by Boss at the Tony Awards. [INAUDIBLE] Nyong'o earned most talked about status when she showed up to the Met Gala in an exquisite sequined Calvin Klein Collection gown. Equally as stunning, her sculptural updo, which she said paid homage to traditional African styles and Nina Simone. During her promo tour for her movie Queen of Katwe, she wore beautiful African style head wraps that reflected the ones she wore in the film. At the movie premiere at TIFF, she matched her headwrap with her bold House of Herrera gown. At the Hollywood Premiere of Queen of Katwe, Lupita once again looked like royalty in her lavender Elie Saab gown that she matched with a custom headwrap, also by the designer. Nothing could tap the look Nyong'o wore to the Eclipsed Opening Night actor party. She's stunned at a rich forest green by Mad design with lace, ruffles and a plunging neckline. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!