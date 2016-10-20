See Lupita Nyong'o's Top 5 Red Carpet Looks of 2016

After making a smashing entrance a few years ago with her bold streak of monochromatic looks, we didn't think Lupita Nyong'o's red carpet style could get any better. But she proved us wrong. In just one year, she has knocked out one sartorial hit after another, with impactful prints, rich textures, and unexpected silhouettes. What's more, we love how the star proudly stands up for the beauty of black women—she pays homage to Africa with sculptural hairdos and beautiful headwraps whenever she can (see: her Met Gala look and her Queen of Katwe promo tour looks for proof).

RELATED: Lupita Nyong’o Is a Vision in Lavender at the Queen of Katwe Premiere in L.A.

All of that is why she finds herself at No. 9 on our top 50 Celebrity Best Dressed list in Hollywood. Take a look at her five best looks from 2016 in the video above, and find out who else made the cut.