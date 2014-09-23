See Lady Gaga's Steamy Campaign Video for Her New Fragrance

Leave it to Lady Gaga to roll out one of the sexiest fragrance campaigns we've seen yet (save for Kit Harrington's recent Jimmy Choo ads, of course). Over the weekend, Mother Monster released a steamy video for her upcoming Eau de Gaga scent, in which she works the camera atop a pile of handsome male models as her duet with Tony Bennett, "I Can't Give You Anything but Love" plays in the background. The song choice is especially appropriate as Cheek to Cheek, her collaborative album with Bennett, will be released worldwide tomorrow!

Eau de Gaga is the star's follow up to her inaugural fragrance, and is a unisex scent that features elements like leather, violet, heady woods, and a citrus twist so all little monsters can get in on the fun. We're also assuming that's where the campaign's striking men come in to play. After allowing her talons to travel the length of her low-cut gown, footage of an impromptu boxing match is featured, perhaps as an indicator for the kick each of the fragrant notes will give off.

This launch has the singer kicking off 2015 on a beautiful note—Eau de Gaga will arrive in stores on Jan. 15 of next year, so head over to hauslaboratories.com to find an outpost near you, and click play on the video above to see the star's campaign in action.

Click through our gallery to see Lady Gaga's most-memorable style moments ever.