See Katie Holmes's Tough Side in the New Ray Donovan Trailer

No more little girl from down the creek: Katie Holmes is showing a different side of herself in the new trailer for Showtime's Ray Donovan.

The actress has a recurring role throughout the third season, her first major forray back to television since she played the endearing Joey Potter on Dawson's Creek, and the new clip gives us a glimpse of her portrayl of Paige. The character is a conniving businesswoman and daughter of a billionaire producer Andrew Finney (played by Ian McShane) who has hired Liev Schreiber's Ray Donovan to ensure his fortune.

In one scene, Finney says his daughter "no longer sees me as her father. She sees me as an opponent—something in the way of her ascension." And in another we see a few sparks flying between Ray and Paige; however, knowing this show, things won't exactly be a fairytale. Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.

