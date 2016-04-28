See Kate Moss, Jon Hamm, and More Stars in the Hilarious New Absolutely Fabulous Trailer

In February, the first teaser for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie helped us to understand fashionistas Patsy and Edina’s out-of-control personalities, and the full trailer is finally here, filled with hilarious cameos from some of our favorite stars.

In the clip, the dynamic duo attends a fashion party and spot Stella McCartney, Kate Moss, and Jon Hamm, accidentally pushing Moss into the Thames River and causing a media frenzy. The best friends head to the French Riviera to keep a low profile (“We’re in the South of France! Everyone’s a criminal”), running into stars like Rebel Wilson and Gwendoline Christie along the way.

Watch the funny trailer above, and mark your calendars for the film to hit select U.S. theaters on July 22, 2016.