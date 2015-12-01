See James Corden as the Lost Member of 5 Seconds of Summer

Although we've always known Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer to have only four members—Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin—when they first started out, there was a fifth member. His name? James Corden. Well, not really, but whenever Corden has a chance to do something with a boy band, he jumps on it. On Monday night's The Late Late Show, the host portrayed a former member of 5 Seconds of Summer in a VH1 Behind the Music–style clip and the results were hilarious.

In the sketch, the members of the band explain that they met Corden (who wears a Nirvana T-shirt and a star scarf tied around his head) at a Motown party when they were just starting out—though Corden apparently thought it was an "O-Town" party and had come dressed in all white, as the group's Ashley Parker Angel​.

Unfortunately, the friendship quickly soured as Corden became power-hungry and egotistical. The boys complained how he insisted that they each have labels like the Spice Girls. And during a rehearsal when Clifford told Corden he didn't like labels, the host made a sign that said "idiot" and taped it to Clifford's shirt.

Eventually, the boys couldn't take it anymore. "The band had hit its breaking point," said the narrator. Watch the hilarious skit by clicking on the video at top.