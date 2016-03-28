See James Corden and J.Lo in the Promo for Tuesday Night's Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special

Adele did it spectacularly. Justin Bieber did it on the way to the Grammys. Now Jennifer Lopez is the latest star to step into the car with James Corden for his hit segment, Carpool Karaoke, and she’s getting an extra special time slot.

On Tuesday night, The Late Late Show star will host a primetime special, and Lopez will be sitting in the hot seat. “A network special of my own,” Corden sings in the hilarious promo to the theme of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s hit, “Downtown.”

“So tonight I’m on my way before 12:30, cleaning up my language because I can’t talk dirty,” he raps. “I’ll make your TV shine brighter than a halo, all leading up to a carpool with J.Lo.”

Tune in to CBS tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET to watch the late night host do a spin around the neighborhood with Jenny from the Block.