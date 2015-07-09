See Jack Black and Odeya Rush in the First Trailer for the Goosebumps Movie

This is Goosebumps like you’ve never seen it before. The trailer for the movie based on the popular series of children’s books has arrived, and it will have you counting down the days until the flick's release.

In the film, Jack Black plays R.L. Stine, the author of the spooky novels. Stine is living with his niece, Hannah (played by Odeya Rush), when a new neighbor, Zach (Dylan Minnette) moves in. After mistakenly unlocking one of the books, the monsters from all of Stine’s horror stories come to life—talk about one of your worst childhood fears come true. Watch the full trailer above to see what happens.

RELATED: Odeya Rush on Fashion, Family, and Friends Like Taylor Swift