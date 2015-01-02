See How Taylor Swift Spent the Holidays Making Fans Happy

Now that the holidays are done and over with, everything seems like a bit of a blur, doesn't it? Lucky for Taylor Swift and her fans, the "Blank Space" singer chronicled "Swiftmas,"one of her biggest moments from the season, with a video recap. Swiftmas, in case you were wondering, was the Grammy-winning artist's way of thanking some of her fans by surprising them personalized gifts.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Gives Taylor Swift the Best Birthday Present Ever

In the footage (which features a cameo from the singer's cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey), we see how Swift pulled off the stunt, wrapping said presents, and then her ecstatic fans' various reactions (many of which included screaming and tears). For one very lucky fan and her son, Swift delivered the gifts personally! (Watch the entire inspiring, joyous video above.)

RELATED: From Taylor Swift's Birthday Bash to Lauren Conrad's Holiday Decor, the Best Celeb Instagrams

Of course, that wasn't all Swift was up to over the holidays. The chart-topping superstar helped bring in 2015 by appearing on the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast. Swift, appropriately, performed her Big Apple love letter "Welcome to New York" in the heart of Times Square before the ball dropped. (She also sang her hit "Shake It Off.") Check out the entire performance:

We can't wait to see what Taylor Swift has in store for 2015!

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift’s Best Street Style Looks—Ever