Watch How Dior’s Star-Approved Tribales Earrings Come to Life in This Exclusive Video

Pay close attention and you’ll notice that there’s one go-to accessory that red carpet darlings like Charlize Theron, Rihanna, Natalie Portman, and InStyle April cover star Lupita Nyong’o often turn to: perfectly fanciful pearl-shaped earrings. For that, A-listers and their glam squads head to Dior for its gorgeous selection of Tribales earrings to up the ante and further turn heads with a lacquered, metalized, or crystal-embellished adornment.

Meant to be worn solo or as a pair, the process of piecing together these one-of-a-kind gems begins at Dior’s design studio in Paris (at 30 Avenue Montaigne, if you’re planning a street-side visit), where an artfully skilled team of jewelry experts begin to sketch out the circular shape of the accessory on paper. The process continues in Pforzheim, Germany, and the Germans use computer-aided design to carve out exact models of the earrings, all produced from wax.

Similar to the matte, glossy, and luminescent versions of solid-colored Tribales, the Flower versions are replete with crystals that, together, look like petals. They are then, by hand, buffed and polished to properly execute the color of each metal. Sure, each one of these straight-from-Paris baubles appears to be fit for royalty, but one can only dream, right?

Watch the exclusive video above to see how these art-like beauties come to life.