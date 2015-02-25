See the Hilarious Trailer for Kristen Wiig's New Movie, Welcome to Me

The trailer for Kristen Wiig’s newest film, Welcome to Me, is here, and it is absolutely hilarious (as if we expected anything less). Wiig stars as Alice Klieg in the film, an Oprah-obsessed woman who hits it big when she wins $86 million in the lottery.

But there’s a catch—Klieg has Borderline Personality Disorder, and after winning decides to go off her meds, move into a reservation casino, and finance her own talk show. The admittedly dark comedy, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, also features Joan Cusack, James Marsden, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Wes Bentley. See the official trailer above and don’t forget to check Welcome to Me out when it hits theaters on May 8.

