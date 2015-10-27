See Gwyneth Paltrow Accept Her InStyle Award

See Zoe Kravitz, Gwyneth Paltrow and more celebs accept their InStyle Awards!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] When I was first called to be asked do I want to give Surge Norman, the best hair dresser on the planet Earth award I was like yeah. My father used to tell me when I was kid and he was like show me how Friends, and I will tell you are, well, I can tell you that I'm very proud of all my friends and them. Thank you very much, have a good night. Grace is simple elegance, refinement, goodwill, politeness, kindness. Kindness, everything she embodies. Which makes her the perfect recipient of the inaugural year of In Style's Style Icon award. I love you, baby. [LAUGH] Gwyneth Paltrow. Paltrow. [APPLAUSE] You know what's so amazing is that there really is a perception that fashion can be frivolous or unimportant. But it's been an art form that's been so inspirational and I've had so many incredible relationships fostered through the world of fashion. I'm honored that I'm presenting this award to Charlotte Tilbury, for the Makeup Artist of the Year. I've had the privilege working with so many incredible people. 23 years doing what I'm doing. Photographers, editors, hairdressers, celebrities, models, I mean, supermodels. I don't know, just all these incredible amazing people. I really, I owe this award to them. There's always style. It doesn't scream, hey look at me. It says here is a glance of who I am, and I am here to proudly present you with Instyles breakthrough style award. In fashion the only way to stand out is to take risks, make mistakes, sometimes look like a fool. And leave the house wearing that outfit that your daughter begged you not to wear. That's mostly to my father, you usually were pretty on point. Like a director, he swept me into his joy where I discovered that fashion is a real and personal adventure and that designing is a never-ending creative process. So I'm thrilled to present, The Designer of the Year award to my fried Nicolas Ghesquire. And I never thought I could have such a wonderful time doing what I love the most, doing fashion. So thank you very much. I'm here to present an award to Kate Young. And my new team, and Kate specifically, has made me feel so warm and welcome and. Allowed me to take chances that I really wouldn't have before. So I'm beyond stoked and honored to present the award to Kate Young. I love my job so much, and I feel really lucky because I have the best, prettiest, most inspiring, most gorgeous girls. I am very very honored, and proud of my friend Ansel Algord, and I'm happy to To present him with the Man of Style Award. I just wanted to acknowledge the fact that fashion is such a huge thing. Often people overlook it. It's oh, it's just clothes. It's just that. But, it says a lot about who you are, what you wear. And thank you, InStyle, for this award. It means a lot I feel very confident and happy up here today, mostly because of what I'm wearing and because people have said they like what I wear. So that's nice. [BLANK_AUDIO]

